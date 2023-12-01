Look around Delapre Abbey's winter light trail 'new and improved' for Christmas 2023

Organisers say there are more lighting installations this year

Delapre Abbey’s winter light trail has opened for the 2023 season.

The opening night took place on Friday November 24, ahead of the December rush.

In its third year, organisers say there will be 30 percent more lighting installations at the trail and more interactive elements for children throughout the “new and improved” route.

The “illuminated woodland trail” will run from this Friday until December 31 at the historic venue.

Organisers also promise there will be a “great selection” of local, independent food vendors, an Apres Ski bar and kids funfair attractions – to keep all the family happy and entertained.

Look around Northampton’s winter light trail with the pictures below.

Visit Delapre Abbey’s website to find out more and to book tickets.

