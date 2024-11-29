Long-standing, family-run Northants garden centre is the ‘perfect place for all the family’ this Christmas

This long-standing and family-run Northamptonshire garden centre hopes to be the “perfect place for all the family” this festive season, with a jam-packed Christmas offering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilton Locks Garden Village, near Daventry, was first purchased in 2002, the building works began in 2003 and it opened to the public in March 2004.

Having been in the hands of the Hunt family for more than two decades, the land is unrecognisable from when they first took it on – and it truly is a family affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents Jackie and Jeremy Hunt have three daughters, who are all heavily involved in the business as well as their partners.

Whilton Locks Garden Village was first purchased by the Hunt family in 2002, the building works began in 2003 and it opened to the public in March 2004.

Eldest daughter Ashleigh Loach and her husband Dave, middle daughter Chelsea Doe and her husband Ryan, and youngest daughter Tabitha Hunt and her husband-to-be James have all helped to make the garden village what it is today.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Chelsea shared the wide variety of Christmas events planned for the next month – which the family hopes will provide something for everyone.

Their undercover ice rink is now open and there are a variety of sessions on offer, including for toddlers with free use of the aids, wheelchair users and SEND individuals with a lower capacity. Late skating is also available on different evenings throughout the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their fully immersive 4D sleigh experience ‘dash of magic’ has also made its return after debuting last year. With VR goggles on, families will feel as though they are flying Santa’s sleigh around the world.

The family hopes the wide variety of Christmas activities will offer something for everyone.

Santa visits commenced this weekend (December 1), with SEND and toddler-specific time slots available during the week.

Breakfast and afternoon tea with Santa is also on offer, as well as a ‘Santa paws afternoon tea’ for customers who want to bring along their furry friends.

With upcoming wreath-making sessions and a Grinch-themed afternoon tea on Saturday (November 30), Whilton Locks’ calendar is full to the brim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re not just an events centre, we’re a real garden centre with 1,000 Christmas trees and potted trees available to be collected or delivered,” said Chelsea. “And we’ve got 7,200 baubles on our wall this year.”

Santa visits commenced this weekend.

Chelsea reiterated that the business is independent and customers could meet the family as they make their way around the site if they wanted to.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of our lovely visitors,” she said. “We’ve become a Christmas tradition for so many families, and they’ve become part of ours too. We love bringing magic to families.

“We diversified into Christmas events as there aren’t many people gardening at this time of year. It’s a way to keep our amazing team with us all year round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea added that it makes it feel “so worthwhile” when the community chooses to visit them at Christmas time, as they begin the preparations in August.

“To see the looks on people’s faces, it really does mean everything to us,” she continued. “Without visitors, we wouldn’t be the business or family we are.”

Their restaurant, The Greenhouse, is an ideal place for loved ones to gather – or family members to enjoy if they do not want to take part in the other festive activities.

You can also visit the animals in the pet store, which is set to celebrate 40 years open in 2025.

For more information, visit Whilton Locks Garden Village’s website here.