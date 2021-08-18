Life-saving helicopters and family fun on offer at Althorp Estate for Air Ambulance Service open day

A fun-filled day for all the family is on offer at Althorp Estate for the Air Ambulance Service's open day on Saturday (August 21).

The public can see the state-of-the-art Warwickshire and Northamptonshire AgustaWestland 109SP helicopter, the Children’s AgustaWestland 169 helicopter, and a critical care car.

There will be live music and a variety of activities and entertainment throughout the day, numerous stalls, and many food and drinks vendors to choose from.

The Air Ambulance Service helicopters

Letitia Hayward from Loddington, who was airlifted to hospital after her car was involved in a crash with a bus, will be telling her own personal account of the air ambulance too.

“Without the local air ambulance I may not be here today, so it is really important that we show them our support at their open day on Saturday, August 21,” says Letitia.

“The Air Ambulance Service receives no government or national lottery funding for their daily missions, and they rely entirely on donations for each rescue mission.

“We know that the past 18 months or so has been enormously difficult for everyone, but the Air Ambulance Service has continued to work as normal on the frontline - 24/7 - supporting the NHS when it mattered most, and saving more lives,” she adds.

The charity operates the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance, and national Children’s Air Ambulances.

Originally formed as the Princess Diana National Air Ambulance for Warwickshire and Northamptonshire in 2003, the Princess of Wales' family home is the perfect place for its free open day.

Community fundraising executive Darcy Hodges said: “The open day is really set to be a great day out where the public, supporters, and former patients can see our fabulous fleet up-close, and learn more about our services.

“There are so many great things happening, from fire-eaters and balloon modellers, to dance acts and meeting the Children’s Air Ambulance club’s official mascot, Blade – we really do encourage people to join us.”