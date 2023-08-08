News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Life Lewis Appeal Althorp Auction for Lewis Herbert’s 21st Birthday

Charles Earl Spencer has very kindly and extremely generously offered an amazing auction prize to celebrate and hopefully raise some money for the Life For Lewis Appeal.
By Gary HerbertContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read

Full details about Lewis Herbert and his disability are on his website, www.lifeforlewis.co.uk

Below is the auction Prize and full details. This is also the Go Fund me page being used to celebrate Lewis’ 21st Birthday to try and raise some money for Disability specific items and equipment, not available to Lewis through the NHS or statutory services.

https://gofund.me/c9db78aa

Life Lewis Appeal Logo Life Lewis Appeal Logo
Life Lewis Appeal Logo
Most Popular
    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    If anyone wishes to bid for the prize then please do so by emailing [email protected] or comment below.

    Tour of Althorp House for up to 20 people for the Life For Lewis Appeal

    Tour of Althorp House on a mutually agreeable date, By Charles Earl Spencer for up to 20 people, followed by a 3-course lunch at Althorp, cooked by the Althorp chef.

    Minimum Reserve of group bid (20 people) £3,000.00

    Minimum Reserve of Individual Bid - £150.00 per person

    Winning Bids will go to the highest 20 individual bids, or the highest group bid, which ever adds up to more.

    Auction will run till 31st August 2023 at Midday. And event date needs to be taken before 31st August 2024.

    Related topics:DisabilityBIDBids