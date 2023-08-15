News you can trust since 1931
Life for Lewis Appeal Althorp Charity Auction for Lewis Herbert’s 21st Birthday

By Gary HerbertContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:02 BST- 1 min read

Charles Earl Spencer has very kindly and extremely generously offered an amazing auction prize to celebrate and hopefully raise some money for the Life For Lewis Appeal.

Full details about Lewis Herbert and his disability are on his website, www.lifeforlewis.co.uk

Below is the auction Prize and full details. This is also the Go Fund me page being used to celebrate Lewis’ 21st Birthday to try and raise some money for Disability specific items and equipment, not available to Lewis through the NHS or statutory services.

https://gofund.me/c9db78aa

    If anyone wishes to bid for the prize then please do so by emailing [email protected] or comment below.

    Tour of Althorp House for up to 20 people for the Life For Lewis Appeal

    Tour of Althorp House on a mutually agreeable date, By Charles Earl Spencer for up to 20 people, followed by a 3-course lunch at Althorp, cooked by the Althorp chef.

    Minimum Reserve of group bid (20 people) £3,000.00

    Minimum Reserve of Individual Bid - £150.00 per person

    Winning Bids will go to the highest 20 individual bids, or the highest group bid, which ever adds up to more.

    Auction will run till 31st August 2023 at Midday. And event date needs to be taken before 31st August 2024.

