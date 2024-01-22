Library Plus Carnegie Talk on 20th January
Held in the impressive Carnegie Room at Northampton Central Library the talk identified the locations of the recorded robberies, the names of gang members and their victims, and the circumstances leading to arrests, imprisonment, and in the case of four of the gang members, of execution on the Racecourse. The knowledgeable audience contributed a number of stories of their own for there were descendants of both the robbers and their victims present!
The talk included an introduction to Northampton Sessions House and County Gaol, buildings dating from the rebuilding of the town after the Great Fire of 1675.
Copies of Richard Blacklee’s books about the Culworth Gang, and his guide book to the judicial County Buildings in the town centre, are available to purchase at the bookshop at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.
The next Library Plus Carnegie Talk is on Saturday 17th February. The subject is The Nene Lace Makers.