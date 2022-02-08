LGBTQ+ History Month: Events in Northamptonshire to get involved in

A Northampton LGBTQ+ organisation has announced its schedule of events and activities for February to mark LGBTQ+ History Month.

Q Space is an LGBTQ+ organisation based in Doddridge Street in Northampton and they have an exciting set of events lined up for the LGBTQ+ community this month.

Will, from the Q Space team, said: "We are all volunteers and have put so much time and energy into making this the best History Month yet. We could not be more excited to get things going."

The events and activities put together aim to help people learn more about about the local and national history of the LGBTQ+ community and provide a safe space for both people in the community and allies to come together.

Will continued: "While we have come very far in the rights and treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, it is crucial to learn about the history - including recent history - to appreciate what people have been through and what more needs to be done for the community's liberation.

"Section 28 - the law prohibiting any discussion of LGBTQ+ people - had a devastating effect and is still being felt to this day. Many current teachers were taught during the Section 28 days so it is crucial that people of all ages learn about our history.

"This is why LGBTQ+ History Month is so important. We can understand where the community has come, recognise where we need to push for liberation, and have lots of fun. We can't wait to share this time with you all."

Here are the events and activities Q Space has lined up for LGBTQ+ History Month:

◾ Wednesday, February 9 (10.30am, 12.30pm and 3pm) - LGBTQ+ Awareness Workshops

◾ Thursday, February 10 - Q Space Youth

◾ Wednesday, February 16 from 12pm to 6pm - Q Space Shop at the Grosvenor Centre

◾ Thursday, February 17 from 10am to 6pm - Q Space Shop at the Grosvenor Centre

◾ Friday, February 18 from 10am to 6pm - Q Space Shop at the Grosvenor Centre

◾ Tuesday February 22 from 1pm to 6pm - Q Space drop in at Towcester Library

◾ Thursday, February 24 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm - Q Space Youth

◾ Friday, February 25 - Community Networking at the Doddridge Centre

◾ Saturday, February 26 from 3pm to 6pm - Tea Dance at Delapre Abbey