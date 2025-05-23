Less than a week to go until Northampton County Beer Festival returns - everything you need to know
The annual event will be held at Becket’s Park on Friday May 30 and Saturday May 31 from 11am to 11pm, both days.
Dozens of local brewers will be on display during the event, as well as guest brewers. Ciders and spirits will also be on offer, as well as various refreshments.
A post of the event’s social media said: “Get ready, beer lovers! This year’s festival features a massive line-up of guest breweries from across the UK, each bringing their finest craft to Northampton. Whether you’re into hop-forward pales, rich stouts, crisp bitters, or punchy IPAs – we’ve got something for everyone.”
The event will also see a full schedule of live music. Artists will be performing from 2.30pm to 10.30pm on Friday and then 12.30pm until 10.30pm on Saturday. Performers include Reggae Ray, Banter, Towcester Studio Band, The2Tones and more.
Dogs are also welcome.
Tickets can be bought online or on the gate for £6 per adult and £3 per child.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.