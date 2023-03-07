Leicestershire to take on Northamptonshire in Battle of the Brampton Valley Way

Race Harborough have recently opened entries for their unique Leicestershire vs. Northamptonshire running event which sees participants travel along 14 miles of the traffic-free Brampton Valley Way - and back again!

A really fun event, with runners from both sides frequently passing each other along the super flat route that includes the famous Kelmarsh and Oxendon tunnels. A route that is ever changing in outlook as it cuts through the heart of rural Northamptonshire.

The event sees runners declare themselves as either Team Leicestershire (starting from the Market Harborough end of the route) or Team Northamptonshire (starting from the Northampton end of the route), and with such fierce rivalry between both counties on the rugby pitch the battle at this running event is always a hard fought one.

Team Northamptonshire runners enjoying the picturesque 28-mile course

Based on the cumulative elapsed time for an equal number of finishers from both sides, a victor will prevail. The last running of the event saw Northamptonshire land the spoils! So it's all very much to play for in 2023.

Mary Pearson, owner of Race Harborough, said: “We’re really looking forward to launching our event season with this race. The terrain and distance provide a perfect opportunity for people wanting a little over marathon distance or considering longer distances in the future.

“Entries are priced at £28 - only a £1 a mile - which is great value for money for a fully supported race of this distance, and there’s an event medal for every finisher too.

“In addition to the battle between the two counties, we’ve also introduced a running club trophy this year to add an additional element of friendly rivalry!

“To lift the trophy, the times of the first two women and men from an affiliated club will be added together and the club with the fastest cumulative time wins.”