Legendary Le Mans centenary exhibition at Silverstone Museum in Northamptonshire

Silverstone Museum is celebrating 100 Years of Le Mans this June with an exclusive exhibition featuring iconic cars, memorabilia and stories.
By Amanda OHareContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

From 5th – 25th June the museum is shining a spotlight on the world’s most renowned endurance race, marking Le Mans’ momentous milestone with its exciting exhibition, showcasing incredible cars and famous stories celebrating a century of this legendary sports car race.

Visitors to the museum will be able to get up close to some unique cars on display, for a limited time only, which include the twice winning 1987 Porsche 962, the 2005 Aston Martin DBR9, a 2010 LMP2 Lola Coupe and 1953 Le Mans Austin Healey 100.

Rachel James, Head of Marketing at Silverstone Museum, said: “We are thrilled to unveil our exciting exhibition celebrating a century of Le Mans races which have enthralled racing fans worldwide for the past 100 years.

See iconic cars at the 100 Years of Le Mans exhibition at Silverstone Museum
See iconic cars at the 100 Years of Le Mans exhibition at Silverstone Museum
    “We are delighted to be able to showcase a century of captivating stories, images and incredible cars to mark 100 years of Le Mans with this exclusive exhibition, which pays homage to decades of drivers and their amazing achievements.”

    Motorsport fans will have the opportunity to see numerous artefacts at the exhibition, including original race programmes, plus photographs of races throughout the decades.

    For more information or to book tickets please visit www.silverstonemuseum.co.uk

    See iconic cars at the 100 Years of Le Mans exhibition at Silverstone Museum
    See iconic cars at the 100 Years of Le Mans exhibition at Silverstone Museum
    See iconic cars at the 100 Years of Le Mans exhibition at Silverstone Museum
    See iconic cars at the 100 Years of Le Mans exhibition at Silverstone Museum
