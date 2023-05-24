News you can trust since 1931
Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival: ‘A fun-filled day for the family’

The free event includes a variety of food and drinks stalls and entertainment for the entire family.
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 24th May 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 11:26 BST

Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival's first edition is here to raise charity money.

The festival is set to take place on the Playing Fields at Kislingbury on Monday, May 29, from 10am to 6pm.

The first 100 children to arrive will receive a sweet and free goodie bag.

Kislingbury's Food and Drink Festival's organisers team meeting with Paul Southworth, Pat Kidson, Alison Ward, Steve Smith, and Andy Ward.
Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival's organisers team meeting with Paul Southworth, Pat Kidson, Alison Ward, Steve Smith, and Andy Ward.
    More than 30 Northamptonshire food and drinks suppliers will attend the festival. The event includes an undercover seating area so “people can relax and enjoy themselves”.

    “We’re expecting this to be the forerunner, hopefully, to an annual event that will put Kislingbury on the food and drink calendar of Northamptonshire,” said Paul Southworth, part of the organising team.

    Entertainment is available for every member of the family, including free rides available on the inflatables for children.

    “Because the weather forecast is good, we can guarantee a fun-filled day for the family. It is going to be a great social gathering,” said Paul.

    Kislingbury's Food and Drink Festival poster. The first edition of Kislingbury's Food and Drink Festival is here to raise money for charity.
    Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival poster. The first edition of Kislingbury’s Food and Drink Festival is here to raise money for charity.

    All the proceeds from the event will go to Kislingbury’s community group to provide funds and support for causes around the village.

    Admission and car parking is free.

    Here is the full list of exhibitors:

    Main Arena:

    • Andy’s Burgers and Hot Dogs
    • Auntie Pat’s Tea and Jackets
    • Badgers Chilli Kitchen
    • Brockleby’s Pies
    • Cheese on Towcest
    • Chilli Guys
    • Cricket Club bar
    • Crumb de La Crème
    • Friars Farm
    • Gingerbread Lane
    • Kam’s Kitchen
    • Mario’s Ice Cream
    • Natures Fayre
    • NN Cocktails
    • No 13 Coffee
    • Sweet Cart Creations
    • The Biscuiterie
    • Tiny Funghi
    • Wood oven Pizzas
    Food marquee:

    • Baker Benji
    • Creative Fudge
    • Fleurfields Vineyard
    • Hamm Tun Delli
    • Meah’s Curry
    • Miriam’s Preserves
    • Neil’s Yard
    • Nenettes Chocolates
    • Papas Dhabi
    • Philippas Farm Shop
    • Sugar and Spice Bakes
    • The Confectionist
    • Vive La France
    • Wharf Distillery
