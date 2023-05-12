News you can trust since 1931
King Charles Coronation: St Christopher’s Care Home in Northampton celebrates with resident choir and afternoon tea

Forty residents, family members and volunteers formed the care home’s special Coronation Choir

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 12th May 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 12:18 BST

A Northampton care home launched their King Charles Coronation weekend celebrations with a specially formed choir of around 40 residents, family members and volunteers.

The Coronation Choir at St Christopher’s Care Home, in Abington Park Crescent, performed a selection of popular music on Coronation Day (May 6) under the leadership of Conductor Hilary Dolan with accompanist Tim Nolan.

The recital was majestically rounded off with a performance of ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ with plenty of flag waving from the celebration’s attendees.

Take a look at these photos of Coronation Day celebrations at St Christopher’s Care Home in Northampton:

Residents at St. Christopher's Care Home enjoy their Coronation Day Afternoon Tea.

Coronation Day at St Christopher's Care Home

Residents at St. Christopher's Care Home enjoy their Coronation Day Afternoon Tea.

St. Christopher's Care Home Coronation Choir Perform on Coronation Day

Coronation Day at St Christopher's Care Home

St. Christopher's Care Home Coronation Choir Perform on Coronation Day

Reverend Rachel Hetherington makes the first cut to the delicious Coronation cake, which was made and decorated by independent living resident, Grace.

Coronation Day at St Christopher's Care Home

Reverend Rachel Hetherington makes the first cut to the delicious Coronation cake, which was made and decorated by independent living resident, Grace.

Two residents Gillian and Tony enjoying their Coronation Day Afternoon Tea

Coronation Day at St Christopher's Care Home

Two residents Gillian and Tony enjoying their Coronation Day Afternoon Tea

