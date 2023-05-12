King Charles Coronation: St Christopher’s Care Home in Northampton celebrates with resident choir and afternoon tea
Forty residents, family members and volunteers formed the care home’s special Coronation Choir
A Northampton care home launched their King Charles Coronation weekend celebrations with a specially formed choir of around 40 residents, family members and volunteers.
The Coronation Choir at St Christopher’s Care Home, in Abington Park Crescent, performed a selection of popular music on Coronation Day (May 6) under the leadership of Conductor Hilary Dolan with accompanist Tim Nolan.
The recital was majestically rounded off with a performance of ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ with plenty of flag waving from the celebration’s attendees.
Take a look at these photos of Coronation Day celebrations at St Christopher’s Care Home in Northampton: