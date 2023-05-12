News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

King Charles Coronation celebrations in full swing in the Kingsthorpe Village Green - IN PICTURES

Chronicle & Echo shares more pictures of you celebrating this historic event with your neighbours in the sunshine

Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 12th May 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 11:14 BST

Throughout the early May bank holiday weekend (May 6-8), streets across Northampton have been coming together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, who was crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

Whilst many residents came together to celebrate this historic event, some streets took this rare opportunity simply to get together with their neighbours and enjoy some barbecue food to music in the sunshine.

Myself and our Chron photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, visited street parties throughout the weekend - thank you to everyone who fed us and posed for pictures!

Have you been celebrating the coronation of King Charles? Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Take a look at these photographs of coronation celebrations on the Kingsthorpe Village Green in Northampton on Sunday, May 7, 2023:

The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

1. Kingsthorpe Village Green

The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

2. Kingsthorpe Village Green

The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

3. Kingsthorpe Village Green

The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

4. Kingsthorpe Village Green

The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:CoronationNorthamptonWestminster Abbey