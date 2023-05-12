King Charles Coronation celebrations in full swing in the Kingsthorpe Village Green - IN PICTURES
Chronicle & Echo shares more pictures of you celebrating this historic event with your neighbours in the sunshine
Throughout the early May bank holiday weekend (May 6-8), streets across Northampton have been coming together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, who was crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.
Whilst many residents came together to celebrate this historic event, some streets took this rare opportunity simply to get together with their neighbours and enjoy some barbecue food to music in the sunshine.
Myself and our Chron photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, visited street parties throughout the weekend - thank you to everyone who fed us and posed for pictures!
Take a look at these photographs of coronation celebrations on the Kingsthorpe Village Green in Northampton on Sunday, May 7, 2023: