Chronicle & Echo shares more pictures of you celebrating this historic event with your neighbours in the sunshine

Throughout the early May bank holiday weekend (May 6-8), streets across Northampton have been coming together to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III, who was crowned on Saturday at Westminster Abbey.

Whilst many residents came together to celebrate this historic event, some streets took this rare opportunity simply to get together with their neighbours and enjoy some barbecue food to music in the sunshine.

Myself and our Chron photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, visited street parties throughout the weekend - thank you to everyone who fed us and posed for pictures!

Have you been celebrating the coronation of King Charles? Send in your pictures to [email protected]

Take a look at these photographs of coronation celebrations on the Kingsthorpe Village Green in Northampton on Sunday, May 7, 2023:

1 . Kingsthorpe Village Green The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Kingsthorpe Village Green The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Kingsthorpe Village Green The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Kingsthorpe Village Green The residents of Kingsthorpe Village celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on their village green on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales