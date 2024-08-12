Kettering pub to hold ‘Woolyfest’ for second year to raise vital funds for lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Woolcomber in Kettering are holding their annual ‘Woolyfest’ for the second year running to raise vital funds to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

The Woolcomber pub held their very first family fun day ‘Woolyfest’ in 2023 and raised a total of £1,000 to support the charity’s lifesaving missions.

On Sunday 25 August 2024 ‘Woolyfest’ will take place at The Woolcomber, St Johns Road in Kettering from 2.00pm – 11.00pm with twenty-eight stalls selling various items, nine different bands will be performing, including an Amy Winehouse tribute, jazz band and local band Summer’s End and there will even be facepainting and hair braiding for the children.

Woolyfest 2024

The pub is part of the charity’s initiative, Pub Club, which brings together landlords, breweries and pub visitors to give them a place to fundraise through a whole host of means such as quizzes, games tournaments, family fun days and themed evenings in support of the local service.

All Pub Club participants get full support from a dedicated Community Fundraising Executive in their local area as well as bespoke collateral to help promote their involvement and support for the charity.

“We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who attended our ‘Woolyfest’ last year and hope that as many people as possible can join us this year to hopefully raise even more funds to support this lifesaving charity,” said Donna Rebhan, landlady of the Woolcomber Pub.

“You never know when you might need the assistance of their crews, so please help us to support this deserving charity and keep their helicopters flying,” she added.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crews deliver critical care at road traffic collisions, sports events, medical emergencies – such as cardiac arrest and accidents at home – and other incidents needing expert pre-hospital medical interventions.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said:

“I would like to say thank you to The Woolcomber for holding their ‘Woolyfest’ again this year to raise vital funds to support our charity. Local pubs really are the heart of a community and we hope as many people as possible will be able to support their event again this year.”

“Without support just like this from local communities and businesses we wouldn’t be able to provide pre-hospital critical care 24/7, 365 days a year,” she expressed.

If you’d like to get involved or find out more about our Pub Club then visit https://www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/fundraising-ideas/pub-club-fundraising/

For more information on the charity, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.