Jump into the cockpit for Top Gun screening special at Northamptonshire cinema

Top Gun fans are in for a treat at a special showing of Tom Cruise’s new film at a Northamptonshire cinema this weekend.

The Arc in Daventry has hired a Phantom fighter jet cockpit for customers to sit in and wear a replica Maverick helmet like Cruise’s character in the movie.

The cockpit will be outside the front of the cinema from 5pm on Sunday May 29 for special screenings at 6pm and 7pm.

Inside the Phantom fighter jet cockpit that will be at the Arc Cinema in Daventry on Sunday May 29

An Arc Cinema spokesperson said: “Expect lots of over-the-top events at The Arc Cinema, we had the 1989 Batmobile outside the cinema on opening night for The Batman and we’ve already booked the jeep from Jurassic park as well as velociraptor dinosaurs and other cool props for Jurassic World on June 12.”

Access to the cockpit is via the original crew ladders so it rules out children under five, disabled people and those with limited mobility, the spokesperson said.