Jo Whiley's 90s anthems gig at Northampton County Ground POSTPONED

A popular radio DJ's 90s anthem gig that was due to take place in Northampton this month has been pushed back to August.

Northampton born and bred radio DJ, Jo Whiley, was due to return to her hometown on July 10 as part of her nationwide tour that will see her play a variety of 90s hits at outdoor and indoor venues up and down the country.

The event at the Northampton County Ground has now been postponed until Friday, August 6.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Country Cricket Club said: "All other details for the event remain the same and all current tickets are still valid for the new date.

"Ticket holders will receive an email from us today as well to confirm the date change and that their tickets rollover to the new date, of course if they need to amend their booking we are happy to do so and can refund tickets for those who can no longer attend."

The gig is still sold out, however, there may be a small additional batch of tickets made available in the next couple of weeks to make any returned tickets available again for other Jo Whiley fans.

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ will be bringing ‘the best of the decade’ to the show such as Blur, Oasis, Fatboy Slim, Primal Scream, The Verve, The Chemical Brothers, Faithless, The Prodigy and more.

When Jo initially announced the tour date on social media in May, she said: "I am so excited to be able to come and bring my outdoor live 90s anthem show to Northampton cricket ground.

“Last time I played in Northampton it was absolutely brilliant. It was epic.

“What can you expect? Well you get all the big rave classics, you get the Indie classics, lots of Britpop rivalry, big dance anthems

“It’s going to be one hell of a party. I’d love you to come along and I will see you down the front.”

The gig is part of the 55-year-old DJ’s 2021 tour including venues across the country, including in Birmingham and Sheffield.