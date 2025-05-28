Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm Shop to host pop-up at Northamptonshire festival this summer

A hugely popular farm shop will host a pop-up at a Northamptonshire festival this summer.

Diddly Squat Farm Shop – made famous by Amazon Prime Show Clarkson’s Farm – will once again be in attendance at this year’s Silverstone Festival on August bank holiday weekend (August 22 – 24).

The Diddly Squat Pop-Up will sell branded merchandise, a curated selection of Clarkson’s Farm produce and Jeremy Clarkson’s latest Hawkstone beer – well-known to fans of the current series, which documents Jeremy’s many struggles in opening his own pub, The Farmer’s Dog.

Jeremy said: “We love having a presence at Silverstone Festival as it gets us into one of the best events of the entire summer.

“Great cars, great food, and live music all washed down with lashings of Hawkstone – it all sounds pretty perfect to me. What more could anyone really want?”

The Diddly Squat Farm Pop-Up will be located within the festival’s ‘Foodie Fest’. Members of the Diddly Squat crew will also be hosting masterclass sessions in the Tasting Tent from 3.15pm to 4pm on all three festival days.

Fans will also have the chance to enter a behind-the-scenes tour of Hawkstone Brewery competition.

Alongside the Diddly Squat Farm Shop, Silverstone Kitchen Live, Tasting Tent, and Artisan Market, guests will also enjoy thousands of the world’s finest road and racing cars, both on and off Silverstone circuit.

Admission also includes access to live music performances from headliners Natasha Bedingfield, Craig David presents TS5, and Ministry of Sound Classical in 2025, as well as traditional funfair rides, stunt shows, and much, more.

Full ticket details can be found on the Silverstone Festival website.