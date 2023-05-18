Award-winning comedian, Jack Whitehall, says his show is in “good shape” ahead of his visit to Northampton later this month - although a refresh on his material could be in order after he announced this week that he will become a dad later this year.

In an interview with Chronicle & Echo ahead of his two shows at the Royal & Derngate, which are almost sold out, the funnyman described his links to the town - via two famous friends, shared his memories of Northampton and told explained how he is feeling about welcoming his first child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack told this newspaper: “It’s great to come to Northampton. It’s always fun at the Derngate.

Jack Whitehall will play two shows at Royal & Derngate later this month. Photo: Trevor Leighton.

Most Popular

“Northampton is usually right at the beginning of the tour so the show is ready but I’ll have only done it a couple of times. This time I’ve toured all round America and I’m more prepared than I have ever felt. The show is in good shape.

“Derngate was the first stop on one of my big UK tours so it has a special place in my heart in terms of my stand-up comedy career. It’s a beautiful room to play. I have always had great experiences there so I’m excited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially only the evening performance at Royal & Derngate was planned. However, demand was high and tickets flew off the shelves, so a matinee performance was added.

The 34-year-old continued: “Whenever I come to Northampton, my father’s friend Nick Hewer always comes to see the show and he’s an older gentleman. The silver pond - I have to appeal to them and make sure I do an afternoon show so they can come and enjoy it and still have an early night.

“I like to have Nick Hewer sitting there scowling at me so I feel like I’m doing the Apprentice.

“Because of Travels with my Father I’ve appealed to an audience I never have before, but it feels weird with my more racy material and it feels too early to be dropping C-bombs. It feels a lot naughtier. The evening show will be more raucous.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack also said he will message his friend, big-name actor and Northamptonian, Matt Smith, to ask for local intel from him, which answers any questions audience members might have about how Jack knows about anything Northampton-specific he may make a joke about.

Although perhaps one-liners about parenthood will more likely to be on the batting order, as the show is titled ‘Settle Down’ - apt, really, given Jack and his partner Roxy Horner announced on Sunday (May 14) that they are expecting a baby.

The show was written before Jack knew he was having a child, but he says material will be adapted to reflect his huge life update, which he is “excited and nervous” about.

“There is a lot about my struggles to grow up, reluctantly and now how that is going to have to change very quickly before September,” the Fresh Meat and Bad Education actor added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will do some club gigs this weekend to try out some new material to refresh some of those sections of the show. It will be tested and then run past Roxy to see if she wants to veto any of it. It would be weird if I didn’t talk about it (having a baby).

“We were saying the other day this child hasn’t been born yet and I’m already writing jokes about it.”

When asked about his biggest adulting failure, Jack said it is still his inability to drive.

He added: “Even more so now as the idea of going to and from hospital for baby appointments on the back of my mum’s scooter fills me with dread. Now might be the time to finally learn to drive, or I’ll just have to wait 18 years for a chauffeur.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down will take to the stage in Northampton on Wednesday May 31.