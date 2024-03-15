It’s a wrap! And your last chance to catch some great Northants films

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The two new Festival screenings will be held at the Lings Forum Cinema next to Weston Favell Shopping Centre, on the 19th and 20th March 2024 and will include films with a local connection or premiere screening, beginning with ‘Mr Apple’ by writer & director Ian D. Fleming and Northampton producer, Tyla Sharp.

According to the festival organisers, also on the menu will be the short films announced as winners at the NFF 2024 Awards Gala on 16 March, as well as some recently released Northants short films “too new to even get in at the start of the festival!”

Before we share the line-up, here’s what people have been saying about the festival so far:

NFF volunteers at the Opening Gala

“Absolutely fantastic experience.”

“Great event, loved the variety and warm environment.”

“Everyone was super welcoming and friendly – I came alone and was nervous, but everyone made me feel comfortable. Also, all the filmmakers had their time to shine!”

“Really enjoyed the Q&A parts – interesting to learn more about the AMAZING films!”

“I'm now a convert to the short film format!”

Here’s some of what’s in store:

Tuesday 19 March 2024, 7:00 PM

'Mr Apple' and 'Branching Out: The Making of Mr Apple' - and Q&A with producer, Tyla Sharp.

The story begins with an ending. Ten-year-old Genie loses her best friend, her mentor 'Mummy'. Before passing away, her mother picks the very last apple that the raggedy old apple tree in their garden has to offer. Mummy gives the apple a friendly face and a name. ‘Mr. Apple’ becomes Genie’s constant companion, a totem, bringing her the comfort of connection to her departed mother. But, with Dad struggling to maintain balance through his grief and misunderstanding Genie's bond with 'just a bloody apple!', there is much for them to learn. Together, they find grace, understanding and redemption in their uplifting recovery.

Wednesday 20 March 2024, 7:00 PM

‘Johnny, It's Me Your Mum But You Can't Hear Me, Because I'm Dead'

In an exclusive preview screening of this new film from Daventry's Jetboy Productions, we meet Johnny, a young man who goes to see a fortune teller who is “definitely neither shady nor a con artist”, in order to contact his dead mother.... Will Jonny contact his mother? Will the audience find out what's beyond this mortal veil? Will the Fortune teller end up in prison? You’ll have to join us to find out! Director Laurence Maybury will take part in a Q&A after the screening.

'Sherbet'

In what seems like just another late-night taxi fare, this particular journey and passenger will ultimately change the course of Rene's life forever. BAFTA called the Sherbet script "a scenic, tense and emotive drama with a ‘seize the day’ theme, relatable characters and thought-provoking dialogue. A story of two people forced to open up and challenge each other to overcome their fears and be authentic, over the course of the cab journey."

This is an exclusive screening of this new short film from Corby Writer/Director, Danny Gibbons, before it officially premieres at Beeston Film Festival next month.