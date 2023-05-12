Two events are being held in the county, the first on the 18th of May at North Park Pavilion, Kettering followed by the 22nd of May at the Doddridge Centre, Northampton. The in-person meetings will discuss the creation of a community-led positive action plan to address the barriers that can prevent the African, African-Caribbean, and Asian community from leading more active lifestyles.

Ayodeji Ogunbuyide of Northamptonshire Black Communities Together said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nationally, 24% of the population are classified as inactive, compared to 32.7% of the Asian population and 31.1% of the African-Caribbean and African population. The same goes for volunteering and spectating sport, where on average 17% African, African-Caribbean and Asian population did any volunteering to support sport and physical activity in the last year and only 9% of adults attended at least two live sports events in the last 12 months. This is in comparison to 20% of the White British population, who attended at least two live sports events in the last 12 months.

Northamptonshire Sport

Most Popular

"Timing-wise, it couldn't be better, as the new ‘Move Northamptonshire’ framework for physical activity is due to be released this spring. In partnership, NBCT and Northamptonshire Sport will use the new strategy as a springboard to support a countywide vision for Black sport locally.”

Chris Holmes, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Sport said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst physical activity levels across the population have just about returned to where they were prior to the pandemic we know that, for some communities, the challenge to be active is even greater. That’s why we’re really pleased to be collaborating with NBCT and local community groups in considering how healthy active lifestyles can become part of everyone’s lives, regardless of age, gender or background. These forthcoming sessions are aimed at tacking these inequalities hand-in-hand with the communities themselves.”

Everyone interested in attending is encouraged to sign up and attend on the night although not compulsory. If you can't attend in-person, feedback can also be given electronically.