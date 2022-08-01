International Youth Day celebrations at Northampton’s Racecourse this month

Northampton’s Youth Forum is inviting young people to a free event at Northampton Racecourse later this month.

The event celebrates International Youth Day on August 12 with a range of information and advice, entertainment and activities available as the forum promotes this year’s theme of Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages.

Activities and discussions will take place between midday and 4pm, giving local youngsters the chance to get involved in a range of events including 3x3 basketball, outdoor games and a ‘Lemon Pop,' or creative self-development, workshop.

3x3 basketball is just one of the activities pencilled in for International Youth Day Celebrations at Northampton Racecourse on August 12

The Youth Forum will also take over West Northamptonshire Council’s social media channels for a day, posting content and key messages — and offer the opportunity for discussions around creating a Youth Parliament for West Northamptonshire, with proposals explored as to how exactly young people across the area can have a voice in deciding what they want to see and happen in the town.

Further Youth Parliament engagement sessions with take place at Daventry Council Chamber on August 15 and at Towcester Council Chamber on August 16, between 10 and 2pm.

Local organisations such as Free 2 Talk, Northants Police, Northampton Association of Youth Clubs, Lowdown, CIRV and the Northampton Basketball Association will also be on hand to provide information and advice about education, careers, health, drugs and alcohol and personal safety.

Councillor David Smith, council cabinet member for community engagement said: “International Youth Days are held across the globe and are designed to empower young people to participate in public life so that they are prepared and equipped to contribute to society.

“This year’s theme is ‘Intergenerational solidarity’ so we will be trying to provide opportunities for young people to have conversations and swap skills with people from older generations during the event with a human library courtesy of Northamptonshire Black History Association.