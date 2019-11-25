Interactive treasure hunt to return to Northampton as part of festive Sunday fun

An interactive treasure hunt with the chance to win festive prizes is set to return to Northampton town centre as part of a weekend of Christmas fun.

The Festivals and Fun Treasure Quest will see two teams of up to six people battle it out against the clock at 11am and 2pm on Sunday (December 1).

A spokesperson from Northampton Borough Council, which is working with the Looking Glass Theatre for the event, said: “The Heritage Treasure Quest was received extremely well by both participants and town centre businesses in August.

"And Christmas has provided us with the perfect opportunity to run another session of the interactive challenge with the Looking Glass Theatre.

“We’re excited that the Festivals and Fun Treasure Quest will bring another fun element to a busy Christmas activity day in the town centre and we hope families and shoppers make full use of the Sunday free parking in borough council car parks, to get involved in as many activities as possible.

“As was the case in the summer, the tickets for the treasure quest have quickly sold out already.

"People can still get involved though by cheering participants on as they begin their challenge and following the teams’ progress via market stage announcements.”

Setting out from Market Square, participants will work together to seek out and solve clues hidden around famous landmarks and businesses in the quickest time.

Prizes include a family ticket to Royal & Derngate’s Cinderella panto, tickets to the Looking Glass Theatre’s Dick Whittington panto and The Deco’s Jack and the beanstalk panto, a Phipps brewery tour, high tea for two at 78 Derngate, and a fruit basket.

James Smith, from the Looking Glass Theatre, said: “Following the success of the summer Heritage Treasure Quest, we are excited to be returning at Christmas with a new challenge for the participating teams!

"Not only does the quest help promote Northampton’s local history, but also community spirit, through its creation and delivery.”

Other Christmas activities taking place on Sunday include the annual Frost Fair, a children’s creative workshop in Market Square, and the Christmas Parade starting at The Deco.

Plus the Igloo Cinema opens its doors for the first time this year on the first floor of Grosvenor Shopping, offering three films for free throughout the day, with Peter Rabbit and Paddington available for photos.