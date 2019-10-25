Inside the new Silverstone Circuit museum showcasing track's motor-racing heritage
A long-awaited £20m museum dedicated to motorsport and the history of Silverstone Circuit opens to the public today (Friday, October 25).
Visitors to The Silverstone Experience will be able to learn about the science behind the sport as well as seeing historic cars and bikes from the British Racing Drivers’ Club's archive.
Flick through our gallery of some of the highlights from the attraction.
Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes F1 car welcomes visitors from the ceiling