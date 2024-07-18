Innovation & Growth Roundtable event relocates to West Northants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Silverstone Technology Cluster (STC) held its annual showcase event in West Northamptonshire this week with an Innovation & Growth Roundtable.

The sold-out conference event, which relocated from Milton Keynes to Northampton this year, provides attendees with an opportunity to listen to insightful presentations, debate with peers, share knowledge, and network with business leaders across the cluster.

This year, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) joined forces with the South Midlands Growth Hub and Bucks Business First to sponsor the event and showcase its support for all businesses as well as its dedication to STC and the industries it represents.

The Council, a founding member of the STC, joined exhibitors and speakers including experts from the Ministry of Defence, US Army DEVCOM and HCR Hewitsons, at the event on 16 July.

STC event

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure at WNC, said: “It’s a privilege to host the STC’s Innovation & Growth Roundtable event in West Northamptonshire and partner with the South Midlands Growth Hub and Bucks Business First to showcase our support for our local enterprises.

“West Northants is an exceptional area for investment and growth and events like this demonstrate the diverse range of industries we support here, from advanced manufacturing and engineering to high-tech innovation and research & development, as a Council we strive to continue doing all we can to support local businesses and drive positive economic growth in our area.”

Pim van Baarsen, CEO of STC, said: “We enjoyed a fantastic event and we’d like to thank our supporters Silverstone Park, Jaltek, HCR and of course our friends at WNC for their help and support with this event.

“WNC have been a great partner of the STC from the outset and we very much enjoy working with them. Their support to help us put together these types of events where we can bring the industry together and encourage collaboration are critical to foster and grow the advanced engineer ecosystem in the area.”

STC event 2

In addition to supporting the STC, WNC has dedicated over £3million to supporting local businesses through Central Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) and UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) including growth, innovation, decarbonisation and more.

Find out more about the Council’s free business support on the WNC website.