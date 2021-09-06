Inflatables, funfair, performances and food stalls at Northampton's MEGA Funtopia this week

A fun-filled event packed with inflatables, activities, dance performances and a food court is coming to Northampton this weekend.

'Mega Funtopia' is coming to Abington Park on Sunday, September 12 where visitors will be able to enjoy unlimited play on the activities and inflatables from 11pm to 5pm.

Funtopia has formerly made one appearance in Northampton during the summer with one of their events in August having to be cancelled due to high winds and bad weather making it unsafe for the event to go ahead.

Organisers promise that this week's event, however, will be one of their "largest events" yet with an additional mini funfair, game stalls, performance arena and a food court as well as an Artisan Alley to purchase gifts and produce.

The purchase of a wristband will mean that children will be able to play on bouncy castles, activity inflatables, under fives arena, Nerf wars, circus skills, driving school, footpool, sumo suits and much more all day.

Older children will be able to compete on the high energy bungee run, demolition ball and other activity inflatables. Toddlers will enjoy playing in the under fives area, which is filled with soft play, ride ons and bouncy castles.

There will additionally be performances by local dance schools in the Funtopia arena for families to enjoy at set times throughout the day.

Under twos go free of charge, tickets for children aged two to 12 years cost £8 and tickets for those aged 13 and up are priced at £2. Visitors will be able to pay on the door with no need to book.