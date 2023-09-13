Inaugural Amazing Northampton Run to take place in town centre this weekend

Watch more videos on Shots!

The inaugural Amazing Northampton Run will take place this weekend.

On Sunday (September 17), the first-of-its-kind race will take runners on a specially curated 13.1-mile tour of some of Northampton’s most notable landmarks.

Road closures will allow the race to both start and finish in the town centre. The race starts from the Market Square. It is hoped the event will bring thousands of extra people into the town and boost footfall for shops, bars, cafes and restaurants.

The event will feature three separate races, all taking place at the same time. There will be a 13.1-mile half marathon, a team event over the same distance but broken down into three segments with participants running one section each and a three-mile race.

Organisers Go Beyond Challenge are working alongside more than 30 charity partners. Free charity places are available to runners in return for minimum sponsorship raised.

Race director Simon Hollis said: “Based in the Heart of England, with excellent transport links, The Amazing Northampton Run is accessible wherever you live and we are looking forward to welcoming thousands of runners to experience the new 13.1-mile closed-road half marathon route through beautiful parks, along the river, past great sporting venues and amazing architecture.”

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID which is one of the sponsors of the event, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the Amazing Northampton Run to the town centre and can’t wait to see the streets jam-packed with runners and their supporters.

“It promises to be a real celebration of the town, with a party atmosphere as all the runners enjoy seeing some of the most iconic parts of our town during their journey.”

Entry costs £15 for the three-mile race, £35 for the half-marathon and £75 for the team event.