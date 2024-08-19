In pictures: What to expect as life-sized dinosaurs roam into Northampton park for family fun

Dinosaurs in the park has pitched up in the grounds of Delapre Abbey once again after proving popular with Northampton families over the last couple of summers.

The family event welcomed its first visitors on Saturday (August 17) and will be in place until Sunday September 1.

The park plays home to 40 realistic animatronic dinosaurs from the Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods, which move their heads, jaws, and claws and hiss, snarl, and growl, to provide an exhilarating and truly immersive experience.

As well as walking the trail to spot all the dinosaurs, adventurers can also make the most of the dino fun zone, which includes a giant dig, the chance to watch baby dinosaurs hatch, an under-threes soft play, dinosaur 3D mapping, dino mini-golf and more.

Below are photos taken on the first day of the Dinosaurs in the Park event in Northampton, so you know what to expect.

Find out more and book tickets at: https://www.dinosaursinthepark.co.uk/.

