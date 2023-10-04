News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: 'Whacky' pumpkins at Northamptonshire farm ahead of pick your own patch opening this weekend

The farm owner said they have gone “all out” this year to have “a massive selection of weird and wonderful pumpkins”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:38 BST

A pick your own pumpkin patch in Northamptonshire, which will open this weekend, says it has lots of “whacky” pumpkins ready for visitors.

Sunnies and Spooks at Fromant and Sanders farm in Kislingbury will welcome its first visitors of the Halloween season on Saturday and Sunday (October 7 and 8).

The farm has a variety of more than 20 different pumpkins, some of which have grown to a huge size, as well as carving kits and more activities for children.

Farm owner Harry Fromant said: “I think we have the wackiest set of pumpkins about. This year we have gone all out to have a massive selection of weird and wonderful pumpkins.”

Harry also said there are plenty of “vintage” photo opportunities for everyone from children to adults, across the patch.

As well as pumpkin picking, the farm also has a bell mountain, pedal tractors, a play house and more to keep kids entertained during the day out, as well as carving kits to “spice up your Halloween house”.

Ahead of the opening, a big marquee has also been set up for cover, in case of adverse weather – although this weekend is predicted to be sunny with highs of up to 25C.

The pumpkin patch will be open this weekend and then the following dates: Saturday October 14 and Sunday October 15, and then from Saturday October 21 to Sunday October 29, to include October half term.

This year the farm is selling tickets online for the first time. They can be bought for £1.25 on the farm’s website. Under 3’s are free. The tickets include entrance. Any pumpkins picked are paid for on the day, starting from £1, depending on size.

Below are pictures of some of the “whacky” pumpkins available.

