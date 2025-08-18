IN PICTURES: Take a look at these stunning shots of the fun and festivities at Northampton Balloon Festival 2025

Northampton Balloon Festival relaunched at the Racecourse in 2022, which marked 15 years since it moved from the original location.

This was welcomed with open arms by the Northampton community and the much-loved event returned for its third year last Friday to Sunday (August 15 to 17).

Though the windy skies meant there were limited ascents and tethering, the balloons took to the skies across Northampton on Sunday morning.

Attendees also enjoyed the arena entertainment, a vibrant funfair for all ages, a thrilling circus workshop, a variety of stalls and food and drink traders, and dazzling fireworks to conclude the weekend.

Our photographer Kirsty Edmonds was in attendance, snapping attendees having a great time, and the hot air balloon ascent was captured by many of our readers across Northampton.

Take a look at these 31 photos of the Northampton Balloon Festival over the weekend…

1 . Northampton Balloon Festival 2025

