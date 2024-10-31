IN PICTURES: Take a look at these adorable snaps as doggy daycare hosts Halloween scarefest

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy – who inspired her to expand her love and care to more dogs across the county.

Teddy’s hosts a number of themed events throughout the year to allow owners to get involved, as usually they drop their pets off and the staff get to enjoy the company of their furry friends.

Sadly, four days after Christmas in 2022, 13-year-old Teddy passed away and Michelle spent a year coming to terms with her loss with the help of her customers and their dogs.

She then brought home a new puppy, Junior, who is the same bloodline as Teddy and has helped her heal.

Teddy’s prides itself on being a unique commercial doggy day care, as they offer a home environment. This includes a cosy patio and garden with soft furnishings, a large paddock with adventure playground, and the fact it is cage-free and free roaming.

Last Sunday (October 27) the business hosted three Halloween-themed events – one for pugs, one for dachshunds, and the other for dogs of all breeds to come together.

The dogs enjoyed an hour of fun, running around in the adventure paddock and the comfortable indoor area while their owners socialised with one another.

There were many Instagrammable photo opportunities and each dog received a trick or treat goodie bag.

Take a look at these adorable snaps from Teddy’s Dog Care’s Halloween event for pups of all breeds…

