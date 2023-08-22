“We’re so proud of it that we now want to do it for all dog breeds”

The first ‘Pugchella’ festival of its kind was a sell-out for the luxury Northampton doggy daycare that organised it.

Teddy’s Dog Care, in Newport Pagnell Road, was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her pug Teddy – who inspired her to expand her love and care to more dogs in the county.

Teddy’s hosts a number of themed events throughout the year to allow owners to get involved – as usually they drop their pets off and the staff get to do “the best job in the world”.

Having decided they wanted to offer longer slots at a summer event, the Teddy’s team took inspiration from Coachella festival and planned the pug equivalent – ‘Pugchella’.

The sold out dog festival took place on Saturday (August 19), with pugs travelling from all over the country for the business’ biggest event to date.

There were three two-hour slots, with the first two for pugs and the final one for all dog breeds.

Owners travelled from as far afield as Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester and London to be at the first-of-its-kind festival.

More than 150 dogs attended, with a few securing VIP tickets. They were entitled to jump the queue and enter early, as you would at a real festival.

Once all the dogs and owners were in the secure paddock, the pets were let off their leads to play and explore.

The owners had the opportunity to socialise, with a burger van, tea wagon and ice cream van available for refreshments.

There were also boutique stands selling harnesses, healthy dog treats and dog cupcakes.

There were plenty of Instagrammable photo opportunities with a mini stage, kitted out with a microphone and drum kit, for the dogs to be the star of the show.

Take a look at these 20 photos of the successful, first-of-its-kind ‘Pugchella’ festival…

