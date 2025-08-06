Northampton Balloon Festival relaunched at the Racecourse in 2022, which marked 15 years since it moved from the original location back in 2008.

The relaunch was welcomed with open arms by the Northampton community and the “much-loved and nostalgic” event is returning for its third year from Friday to Sunday (August 15 to 17). It will be open from midday until 10.30pm across all three days.

The organisers say: “Watch the skies transform with colourful hot air balloons, showcasing the grace of skilled balloonists. Enjoy live arena entertainment, a vibrant funfair for all ages, and a thrilling circus workshop.

“Experience the majesty of birds of prey, explore trade stalls, and indulge in a hot air balloon glow at sunset, followed by dazzling fireworks. Delight your taste buds with a diverse range of festival food and drinks.

“Don’t miss this magical celebration that promises unforgettable moments for the whole family. Join us in Northampton for a weekend of high-flying joy.”

The shapes include recognisable hot air balloons from decades gone by. Three will take to the skies and the remaining will be tethered for visitors to enjoy.

The Northampton Balloon Festival organisers took to social media at the end of July to confirm that the following shapes have been booked for the event: Babybel, Football, Brandenburg Gate, Forklift, Aliens, Creme Egg, Aston Martin, Barclays House, Bertie Bassett, Saucepan, Horse, and Maxwell House.

The ordinary hot air balloons typically fly at sunrise and sunset. There are planned Saturday and Sunday morning ascents between 6am and 7.30am, as well as evening flights between 6pm and 7.30pm across all three days.

Balloons require specific weather conditions to fly and all balloon activity is weather permitting. All announcements will happen on the Facebook page after the pilot’s briefing.

It is easier and more affordable to buy early bird discounted tickets ahead of the Northampton Balloon Festival, which you can purchase here.

Take a look at the iconic shaped balloons returning to Northampton Balloon Festival next weekend…

