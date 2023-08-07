News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: Swimmers dive into newly-opened wild water lake in Northamptonshire

The picturesque local lake was filled with people over the weekend
Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:58 BST

A private recreational spot in the middle of the Northamptonshire countryside is now available for open water swimming.

The Bare Hill Lakes family-run business offers a spring-fed 250m loop lake for outdoor swimmers.

The lake at Bare Hill Farm, in Badby, Daventry, had its opening day on Saturday, August 5, with 60 people booked in for the first three hours.

The family, Vikki and Hugh Bickerton, has a lot of future plans for the place, from paddle boarding and cold water submersion sessions to volunteering for charities.

The schedule and booking hours are available on their website. The team offers exclusive hiring too. The Bare Hill Lakes team can be contacted at [email protected] or on their Facebook page.

Take a look at the photos below to see people enjoying the social gatherings, coffee, and swimming sessions in the natural setting on its opening day.

