In pictures: Sun shines on Rural Life Country Fair at Northamptonshire's Lamport Hall

There was something for the whole family to enjoy

The sun shone on an exciting event in Northamptonshire over the bank holiday.

On Sunday (May 28) and Monday (May 29), the Rural Life Country Fair took over Lamport Hall.

Visitors got to enjoy pig racing, a display of steam engines, traditional fairground rides, hot air balloons, animal handling sessions, musical entertainment, plenty of food and drink and more.

Posting to social media after the event, Lamport Hall said: “That's a wrap on a wonderful weekend at Rural Life!

“Thank you to everyone who attended and gave the event such a lovely atmosphere. It was amazing to see everything being enjoyed by all aged 0 to 100!

“And of course thank you to everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes to make the event happen - far too many to mention but a great effort by all!

“We hope to see you again next year on the 26th and 27th of May for an even bigger event…”

Below are pictures of the Rural Life event at Northamptonshire’s Lamport Hall.

1 . Rural Life Country Fair The event at Lamport Hall on May 28 and 29 was full of sunshine, smiles and something for the whole family. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

