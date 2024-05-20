In pictures: Sun shines on family festival at Delapre Abbey, Northampton

The sun shone on Delapre Abbey this weekend as it hosted NN Fest to launch the start of the venue’s summer events.

NN Fest took place from Friday (May 17) to Sunday (May 19), and saw local musicians take to the stage, as well as comedians.

As well as the entertainment, there was also silent disco sessions and loads of family activities.

The three days were filled with good weather, a community feel and families enjoying the entertainment and activities.

Below are photos from the festivities of NN Fest at Delapre Abbey on Saturday (May 18).

