In pictures: Sun shines on Armed Forces Day celebrations in Northampton

On Saturday (June 29), the event took place in the town centre, and saw military personnel and residents attend.

The event included musical entertainment, speeches and interviews with those in the forces and war veterans.

There was also military-related charity and information stalls set up on All Saints’ Church Piazza.

Serving members of the armed forces and veterans were also invited to have a complimentary cream tea at the All Saints’ Bistro within the church.

This year, there was no parade, however organisers say there will be a bigger and better one in 2025 once the Market Square works are completed.

Take a look at the photos below of Armed Forces Day 2024 celebrations in Northampton.

1 . Armed Forces Day 2024 The Armed Forces Day celebrations in Northampton town centre held on Saturday (June 29) included entertainment and interviews with military personnel.Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

