In pictures: Spooky Halloween house in Northampton goes all out for kids in the community

The woman behind the amazing Halloween house has been entertaining generations for more than 22 years

A house in Northampton is spook-tacularly decorated for Halloween every year – and this year was no different.

Sarah Stockton-Kelly has made a big thing of Halloween at her home in Old Barn Court, Lings for more than two decades, ever since her three sons were young.

Each year, she decorates her house with all things spooky and includes smoke machines, star machines, interactives and more. This year, she put together 400 bags of sweets for the children in the neighbourhood – and none were left over.

Sarah said: “My children used to go off knocking and having me walk around, but I’m a very creative person so I thought ‘I could do this’ and then it just got bigger and bigger and bigger.

"We don’t have to go to anyone now, everyone comes to us.

“We have seen generations. They will say ‘I came here as a kid and now I’m bringing my kids’.

"It makes it so worthwhile… the reaction I get from the kids and the parents as well.”

Each year Sarah dresses up as a recognisable character and visitors always ask her in the run up to Halloween who she will be this year, but she keeps it under wraps until the night. This year she was Beetlejuice.

Sarah says so much goes into the creation of the spooky house, with days and days of work to set it all up, but all the decorations come down on the same night and that if you visited her house the next day, you would not know anything had ever happened.

Below are pictures of the spooky house in Northampton, taken on Halloween evening (October 31).

