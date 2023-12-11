News you can trust since 1931
In pictures: Sea of red as hundreds of Santas take on annual fun run in Northampton

Can you see any Santas that you recognise?
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:02 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:06 GMT

The fifth annual Santa Fun Run took place in Northampton over the weekend – and hundreds took part.

As sea of red descended onto the Racecourse on Sunday December 10 as runners donned red Santa suits and took on a five kilometre route.

Organised by The Rotary Clubs of Northampton, the event is now in its fifth year and after last year’s success, organisers said the 2023 event would be “bigger and better”.

Each participant also chose the charity they raised money. Official charity partners for the event included Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northamptonshire Health Charity and more.

Below are photos taken during the Santa Fun Run at the Racecourse on Sunday December 10.

Hundreds of runners pulled on red suits for the festive run at the Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday December 10.

1. Santa Fun Run 2023

Hundreds of runners pulled on red suits for the festive run at the Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday December 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Santa Fun Run 2023

Hundreds of runners pulled on red suits for the festive run at the Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday December 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Santa Fun Run 2023

Hundreds of runners pulled on red suits for the festive run at the Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday December 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Santa Fun Run 2023

Hundreds of runners pulled on red suits for the festive run at the Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday December 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

