In pictures: Sea of red as hundreds of Santas take on annual fun run in Northampton

Can you see any Santas that you recognise?

The fifth annual Santa Fun Run took place in Northampton over the weekend – and hundreds took part.

As sea of red descended onto the Racecourse on Sunday December 10 as runners donned red Santa suits and took on a five kilometre route.

Organised by The Rotary Clubs of Northampton, the event is now in its fifth year and after last year’s success, organisers said the 2023 event would be “bigger and better”.

Each participant also chose the charity they raised money. Official charity partners for the event included Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northamptonshire Health Charity and more.

Below are photos taken during the Santa Fun Run at the Racecourse on Sunday December 10.

1 . Santa Fun Run 2023 Hundreds of runners pulled on red suits for the festive run at the Racecourse in Northampton on Sunday December 10. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

