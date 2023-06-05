In pictures: Punters lap up sunshine and plenty of drink options as Northampton County Beer Festival returns

More than 140 beers were available

The sun shone down on Becket’s Park as Northampton County Beer festival returned over the weekend (Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3).

The annual festival, which is supported by Northampton Town Council and the Campaign for Real Ales (CAMRA), featured more than 140 different beers, bitters, ales and stouts from 13 Northamptonshire cask brewers and 22 guest brewers from across the country.

As well as the beer on offer, visitors also enjoyed a cider tent serving up 40 different ciders from Northamptonshire and beyond, a spirit and prosecco bar selling Warners and Phipps gins, plus alcohol free drinks.

While the sun beamed, punters lapped up the rays and watched a variety of entertainment.

Here are 22 photos from Northampton County Beer Festival – can you spot yourself?

