News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

In pictures: Punters lap up sunshine and plenty of drink options as Northampton County Beer Festival returns

More than 140 beers were available
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST

The sun shone down on Becket’s Park as Northampton County Beer festival returned over the weekend (Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3).

The annual festival, which is supported by Northampton Town Council and the Campaign for Real Ales (CAMRA), featured more than 140 different beers, bitters, ales and stouts from 13 Northamptonshire cask brewers and 22 guest brewers from across the country.

As well as the beer on offer, visitors also enjoyed a cider tent serving up 40 different ciders from Northamptonshire and beyond, a spirit and prosecco bar selling Warners and Phipps gins, plus alcohol free drinks.

While the sun beamed, punters lapped up the rays and watched a variety of entertainment.

Here are 22 photos from Northampton County Beer Festival – can you spot yourself?

Lots of drinks, entertainment, sunshine and smiles at the annual event at Becket's Park on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3.

1. Northampton County Beer Festival

Lots of drinks, entertainment, sunshine and smiles at the annual event at Becket's Park on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Lots of drinks, entertainment, sunshine and smiles at the annual event at Becket's Park on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3.

2. Northampton County Beer Festival

Lots of drinks, entertainment, sunshine and smiles at the annual event at Becket's Park on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Lots of drinks, entertainment, sunshine and smiles at the annual event at Becket's Park on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3.

3. Northampton County Beer Festival

Lots of drinks, entertainment, sunshine and smiles at the annual event at Becket's Park on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Lots of drinks, entertainment, sunshine and smiles at the annual event at Becket's Park on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3.

4. Northampton County Beer Festival

Lots of drinks, entertainment, sunshine and smiles at the annual event at Becket's Park on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Northamptonshire