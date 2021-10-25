In pictures: Punters enjoy Gin and Rum festival as it returns to Northampton

The Gin and Rum festival returned to Northampton this weekend.

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in Abington Avenue hosted the event on Saturday (October 23).

Punters enjoyed a variety of spirits including 60 different rums and 60 choices of gin.

The founder of the Gin and Rum Festival, Bobby Nanua, previously said: “I am delighted to have the Gin and Rum Festival returning to Northampton! After the success we had in 2019, selling out the festival in over 30 cities, we’re so excited to be back.

"Our team has spent the last year making sure our returning festivals are even bigger and better, and it’s a pleasure to bring the Gin and Rum experience back to Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.”

Customers were able to enjoy live entertainment as well as spirit options.

Below is a collection of photos from the Gin and Rum festival in Northampton.

