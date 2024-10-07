In pictures: Popular pick-your-own-pumpkin patch in Northamptonshire opens for 2024 season

Overstone Grange Farm in Kettering Road, Overstone opened on Saturday (October 5) and Sunday (October 6) – and plenty of visitors were ready to pick their own pumpkins.
This year, the farm has more than 75 types pumpkins, squash and gourds for people to pick from, which the owner – Lucy Harris - says “must be the biggest selection in Northamptonshire”.
The opening weekend also saw life-sized dinosaurs roaming around the patch.
The pumpkin patch will be open on weekends and then every day from October 28 to October 31, which is part of half term. Booking is required and can be done on the Overstone Grange Farm website.
Below are photos taken on Saturday October 5, during Overstone Grange Farm’s opening weekend for their pick-you-own-pumpkin patch.
