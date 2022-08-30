In pictures: Party in the Park keeps Northampton entertained across bank holiday weekend

Residents across Northampton were entertained this bank holiday weekend by a festival held in the town.

Party in the Park took place in Abington Park from Friday (August 26) to Sunday (August 28).

Bands from different eras took to the stage across the three days and visitors danced and sang along to greatest hits.

Clown workshops, stilt walkers and more also kept youngsters entertained.

Take a look a pictures from the event below.

1. Party in the Park 2022 Families enjoyed music, activities, food and more at the three day event in Abington Park. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

