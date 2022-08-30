In pictures: Party in the Park keeps Northampton entertained across bank holiday weekend
Family fun, sunshine, music and plenty of smiles
Residents across Northampton were entertained this bank holiday weekend by a festival held in the town.
Party in the Park took place in Abington Park from Friday (August 26) to Sunday (August 28).
Bands from different eras took to the stage across the three days and visitors danced and sang along to greatest hits.
Clown workshops, stilt walkers and more also kept youngsters entertained.
Take a look a pictures from the event below.
