In pictures: Northamptonshire primary school hosts 'bigger and better' scarecrow festival

Residents got behind the event and come up with some very spooky designs

Some very scary additions appeared in a Northamptonshire village over the weekend.

From Barbie, to the vicar, Cogenhoe was taken over by scarecrows made by creative residents.

The village primary school held the scarecrow festival and school fete, and organisers said this year’s event would be “bigger and better”.

Trail maps were on sale at the school, which led adventurers around the village. And there were even prizes up for grabs.

The fete saw inflatables, face painting, tombolas and more.

All profits raised will be go towards the PTA’s fundraising efforts to provide resources, equipment and experiences to benefit the children.

Below are pictures of the Cogenhoe Primary School scarecrow festival, taken on Saturday (September 23).

1 . Cogenhoe Primary School scarecrow festival 2023 The "bigger and better" event took place on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Cogenhoe Primary School scarecrow festival 2023 The "bigger and better" event took place on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Cogenhoe Primary School scarecrow festival 2023 The "bigger and better" event took place on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Cogenhoe Primary School scarecrow festival 2023 The "bigger and better" event took place on Saturday September 23 and Sunday September 24. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales