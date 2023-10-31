News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

In pictures: Northampton's Delapre Abbey hosts Witches' Spooktacular for Halloween

Plenty of spooky costumes as visitors enjoy a Halloween trail
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 31st Oct 2023, 13:02 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 13:03 GMT

An historic house in Northampton hosted a weekend of Halloween festivities.

Delapre Abbey themed this year’s activities around a Witches' Spooktacular, which ran on Saturday (October 28) and will take place on Tuesday evening (October 31).

The family friendly event involves practicing magic with potions and spells, as well as watching out for "fearsome creatures and ghostly apparitions from the abbey’s past”. It also sees visitors following a trail around the grounds and house before collecting a trick or treat goodie bag.

Below are pictures of Delapre Abbey’s Halloween event, taken on Saturday (October 28).

The abbey hosted a Witches' Spooktacular on Saturday (October 28) and will host the same event on Tuesday (October 31).

1. Halloween fun at Delapre Abbey

The abbey hosted a Witches' Spooktacular on Saturday (October 28) and will host the same event on Tuesday (October 31). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The abbey hosted a Witches' Spooktacular on Saturday (October 28) and will host the same event on Tuesday (October 31).

2. Halloween fun at Delapre Abbey

The abbey hosted a Witches' Spooktacular on Saturday (October 28) and will host the same event on Tuesday (October 31). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The abbey hosted a Witches' Spooktacular on Saturday (October 28) and will host the same event on Tuesday (October 31).

3. Halloween fun at Delapre Abbey

The abbey hosted a Witches' Spooktacular on Saturday (October 28) and will host the same event on Tuesday (October 31). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
The abbey hosted a Witches' Spooktacular on Saturday (October 28) and will host the same event on Tuesday (October 31).

4. Halloween fun at Delapre Abbey

The abbey hosted a Witches' Spooktacular on Saturday (October 28) and will host the same event on Tuesday (October 31). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Delapre AbbeyNorthampton