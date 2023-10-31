In pictures: Northampton's Delapre Abbey hosts Witches' Spooktacular for Halloween

Delapre Abbey themed this year’s activities around a Witches' Spooktacular, which ran on Saturday (October 28) and will take place on Tuesday evening (October 31).

The family friendly event involves practicing magic with potions and spells, as well as watching out for "fearsome creatures and ghostly apparitions from the abbey’s past”. It also sees visitors following a trail around the grounds and house before collecting a trick or treat goodie bag.