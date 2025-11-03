Northampton Chronicle & Echo Morning Update Monday 3 November, 2025

In pictures: Northampton's annual firework display returns with a bang for 2025

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:41 GMT
Northampton’s annual firework display returned with a bang over the weekend.

The free event, hosted by Northampton Town Council, was held at The Racecourse on Saturday November 1.

The evening saw a packed schedule of family entertainment and a pyro-musical finale, as well as funfair rides, a catering village with a variety of food and drink, and charity stalls including Help for Heroes and kids’ face painting.

Below are photos of the 2025 fireworks display at Northampton’s Racecourse.

The annual town fireworks display took place at The Racecourse on Saturday November 1.

1. Northampton fireworks 2025

The annual town fireworks display took place at The Racecourse on Saturday November 1. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

2. Northampton fireworks 2025

The annual town fireworks display took place at The Racecourse on Saturday November 1. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

3. Northampton fireworks 2025

The annual town fireworks display took place at The Racecourse on Saturday November 1. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

4. Northampton fireworks 2025

The annual town fireworks display took place at The Racecourse on Saturday November 1. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

