IN PICTURES: Northampton Hope Centre’s Christmas fair was a hit after three year absence

Sunday (November 20) saw the Hope Centre hold its first Christmas fair in its Ash Street building

After a three year absence due to the pandemic, the Northampton Hope Centre hosted its first Christmas fair back – and the first in its Ash Street building.

Stalls varied across jewellery, books, art, wax melts, bath bombs, and there was also a flower arranger.

The cafe was also open for hot drinks, cakes and light refreshments, and was run by Aaron – one of the Hope Centre’s service users and volunteers in the cafe and as a peer mentor.

Talking to Chronicle & Echo last week, Tanya Haji-Miller, community and events fundraiser at the Hope Centre, said she “hoped the Christmas fair would also give people the chance to see where they work from and learn more about what they do”.

1. Northampton Hope Centre's Christmas Fair 2022 19 stalls and Santa’s Grotto were open from 10am until 3pm, and it posed a great opportunity for visitors to kick start their Christmas shopping. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

