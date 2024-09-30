In pictures: Northampton flyball teams hosts dog show to celebrate 20th anniversary

Molten Magnets took over Sixfields on Sunday (September 29) with a dog show, which included classes such as waggiest tail, golden oldie, best trick, gorgeous eyes and more. There were also stalls for humans and canines, as well as flyball demonstrations.

Between 40 and 50 people – and even more dogs - attended the event, which has received positive feedback.

Bhav Patel, team captain, said: “It was fantastic. It was great to see a lot of friends there and lots of people from Northampton. It was everything we are about – having fun with your dogs.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback – people had a really good day. They found things they didn’t know existed for dogs and other ways of enjoying things with their dogs.”

Speaking about the 20th anniversary of the team, Bhav added: “It’s incredible, especially in the modern world. It’s hard to keep anything going, but the club has such a long history and is a pioneer in the sport and we keep progressing through the years.”

Take a look at the photos below of the Molten Magnets 20th anniversary dog show.

1 . Molten Magnets 20th anniversary dog show The flyball team hosted a fun dog show at Sixfields Stadium on Sunday September 29 to celebrate its milestone anniversary. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

