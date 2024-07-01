But, in the dying seconds of the game, – as fans across the country held their breath – Jude Bellingham scored a corker of an over-head quick to equalise and send the game to extra time.

Early on in extra time, captain Harry Kane then found the back of the net to put England in front against Slovakia in the round of last 16.

The national team then managed to hold onto the lead to the end of extra time, which means England now progress to the quarter-final against Switzerland at 5pm on Saturday (July 6).

It was a dramatic way to book their place in the next round of the Euros, and the emotions felt by fans during the nail-biting fixture were broad, not least at The Village – a fanzone set up at Northampton’s Delapre Abbey, which was packed out with eager fans.

Below are photos taken of fans watching on at The Village at Delapre Abbey as England booked their Euros 2024 quarter-final place in a dramatic way.

