In pictures: Northampton County Beer Festival celebrates 50th anniversary with 'great turn out'

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 13:43 BST
A popular beer festival in Northampton celebrated its 50th year over the weekend with a “great turn out".

Northampton County Beer Festival took place on Friday (May 30) and Saturday (May 31) in Becket’s Park.

Dozens of local brewers were display during the event, as well as guest brewers. Ciders and spirits, as well as various refreshments and food vendors were also on hand.

Both days there was a jam-packed music schedule to keep festival-goers entertained.

Organisers said on social media: “Thank you to all that attended the Northampton County Beer Festival over the weekend, it was a great turn out for our 50th anniversary.”

Take a look at the Northampton County Beer Festival 50th event with the pictures below – taken on Saturday.

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

