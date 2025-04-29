In pictures: Northampton celebrates St George's Day with fun family activities and an appearance from a giant dragon

Northampton Town Council hosted the event on Saturday (April 26), which included an appearance from St George and his giant friendly dragon.

Activities also included themed make and take crafts, storytelling, yarn bombing workshops, face painting, balloon modelling, a knight school, circus workshops and more.

Entertainment was also included in the day in the form of a brass band and performances by Morris dancers – and even a ‘have a go’ session.

Below are photos of Northampton’s St George’s Day event, taken by Stu Vincent for Northampton Town Council.

1 . St George's Day in Northampton Northampton Town Council hosted a free St George's Day event on the Market Square on April 26, which included many family-friendly, fun activities. Photo: Stu Vincent Photo Sales

